Eskimos add three on Offense

The Edmonton Eskimos have signed the following players:

American running back Brandon Burks

National wide receiver Alex Charette

American wide receiver Shakeir Ryan

Burks spent the two previous seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, appearing in 14 games and recording 79 carries for 487 yards. He also caught 30 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Charette spent the previous three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts appearing in 37 games and recording seven special teams tackles. Charette was originally selected in the fourth round (36th overall) of the 2015 CFL Draft by the Montreal Alouettes and spent two seasons with the Alouettes appearing in 27 games recording 10 special teams tackles and 24 receptions for 208 yards.

Ryan spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes appearing in seven games returning 31 punts for 367 yards and one touchdown as well as 18 kickoff returns for 324 yards. Ryan also appeared in one game for the BC Lions (2018) and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2017).